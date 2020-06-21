Olympics

As Protests Sweep the Sporting World, Olympics Slow Walk a Decision on Easing Rules

To kneel or not to kneel: Olympic officials weigh whether to allow athletes at next year's Summer Games to protest police killings of Black people

Olympic Medalists Giving Black Power Sign
Bettmann / Getty Images

The protests that spread around the world after the death of George Floyd have prompted many in the public eye to raise their voices to speak about racial injustice and police brutality, including leading athletes.

Some who have resumed play during the coronavirus pandemic have expressed their views on the field of play, kneeling or including messages on their uniforms demanding justice.

But will they be able to do the same on the biggest sporting stage of them all — the Olympic Games next summer?

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

OlympicsGeorge Floyd
