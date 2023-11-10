As people across the US hang posters of Hamas hostages, others tear them down

Posters of people held hostage by Hamas, affixed to light poles and buildings in cities and on college campuses around the U.S., are being torn down, leading to confrontations captured on social media and further inflaming the debate over the war in the Middle East.

Family members of hostages and antisemitism organizations said that removing the posters, meant to ensure their captured loved ones are not forgotten, is worsening already high tensions in the U.S. since Hamas' initial Oct. 7 terror attack that left 1,400 people dead and 239 kidnapped.

“Frankly speaking, I don’t understand why people are doing this. My daughter was taken as a hostage by a terrorist group. You’re doing a very bad act,” said Eitan Gonen, 55, who lives in Israel.

“It really upsets me. I don’t understand the logic of ripping the posters off of walls,” Eiten Gonen said.

