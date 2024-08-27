Military

Army private who fled to North Korea will plead guilty to desertion

Travis King had spent two months in a South Korean prison on assault charges before attempting to defect to North Korea.

By Eric Tucker and Lolita C. Baldor | Associated Press

US soldier Travis King
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

An Army private who fled to North Korea just over a year ago will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges and take responsibility for his conduct, his lawyer said Monday.

Travis King’s attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press, that King intends to admit his guilt to military offenses, including desertion and assaulting an officer. Nine other offenses, including possession of sexual images of a child, will be dismissed under the terms of the deal.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

King will be given an opportunity at a Sept. 20 plea hearing at Fort Bliss, Texas, to discuss his actions.

“He wants to take responsibility for the things that he did,” Rosenblatt said. He declined to comment on a possible sentence that his client might face.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Desertion is a serious charge and can result in imprisonment for as much as three years.

The AP reported last month that the two sides were in plea talks.

King bolted across the heavily fortified border from South Korea in July 2023, and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Afghanistan 9 mins ago

Taliban reject UN concerns over laws banning women's voices and bare faces in public

Space Exploration 2 hours ago

SpaceX Polaris launch postponed after helium leak is detected

His run into North Korea came soon after he was released from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months on assault charges.

About a week after his release from the prison, military officers took him to the airport so he could return to Fort Bliss to face disciplinary action. He was escorted as far as customs, but instead of getting on the plane, he joined a civilian tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom. He then ran across the border, which is lined with guards and often crowded with tourists.

He was detained by North Korea, but after about two months, Pyongyang abruptly announced that it would expel him. On Sept. 28, he was flown to back to Texas, and has been in custody there.

The U.S. military in October filed a series of charges against King under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including desertion, as well as kicking and punching other officers, unlawfully possessing alcohol, making a false statement and possessing a video of a child engaged in sexual activity. Those allegations date back to July 10, the same day he was released from the prison.

Pvt. Travis King was transferred to U.S. custody in China.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Military
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us