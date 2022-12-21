Army Father Comes Home for Christmas, Surprises Son

Christmas came a little early this year for a Connecticut grade schooler when his military father paid him a surprise visit.

U.S. Army Col. Al Giwa returned home to Connecticut after being deployed to Somalia and Djibouti for four months. He served there with the 947th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team out of West Hartford.

While home, one of his first stops was his son Jayden's second grade class.

"Knowing how much Christmas means to him...he's the baby, so I really wanted to give him this surprise," Giwa said.

Students were gathered on the carpet. As his teacher read aloud, Giwa quietly took a seat behind his son, who was deeply engaged in class.

Jayden said when he first turned around, he was shocked.

"I saw my dad, but I didn't recognize him," Jayden said.

But it didn't take long for Jayden to realize who it was. The two hugged each other after so much time apart.

"I wasn't sure if I'd make it in time, so when it looked more likely that I'd be home by Christmas, I said, 'oh, that would be a nice surprise,'" Giwa said.

Giwa has been deployed three times in the last 10 years. His time in Somalia was his third combat zone deployment.

Though overseas, Giwa has taught Jayden to be strong. It was only three weeks ago that he moved to Guilford Lakes Elementary School.

"He's settled in beautifully with the other kids. He's made lots of friends. He's really been a great addition to our class," said Rita Burkhardt, Jayden's second grade teacher.

It isn't often that Giwa is home for Christmas with his wife, son and three older daughters, and he'll be home with them for the next two weeks.

"You know, this is a time to really be home. Although I love my army and military family, there's nothing like your real family," Giwa said.