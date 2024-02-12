Arm shares jump 25% as post-earnings rally extends to second week

Arm shares soared Monday, extending a post-earnings rally into the second week.

Arm's strong growth forecast has led investors to declare it an AI darling.

Arm shares rose more than 24% on Monday, extending last week's rally as investors continue to applaud the chipmaker's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and its position in the artificial intelligence boom.

Arm is now up over 90% since it reported quarterly financials on Feb. 8, though without any clear catalyst for Monday's move. The stock is up 142% since Arm's IPO in September and is now worth about $148 billion.

Last week, Arm said it could charge twice as much for its latest instruction set, which accounts for 15% of the company's royalties, suggesting it can expand its margin and make more money off new chips. It also said it was breaking into new markets, like cloud servers and automotive, thanks to AI demand.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Its royalty strength combined with Arm's optimistic growth forecast has made the company the latest AI darling among investors, despite a higher earnings multiple than Nvidia or AMD.

However, Arm's value may become clearer next month when a 180-day lockup expires. SoftBank still owns 90% of the outstanding stock, meaning its stake in Arm has increased more than $61 billion since the company's report last week and is now worth over $131 billion.

WATCH: Arm have a very clear AI story that will lead to growth