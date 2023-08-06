Arizona

Arizona woman accused of pouring bleach into coffee of Air Force husband over period of months

Melody Johnson was arrested in July after her husband submitted video to police allegedly showing her pouring bleach into his coffee machine, according to court documents.

An Arizona woman is accused of using bleach to poison the coffee of her estranged husband, a member of the U.S. Air Force, over a period of several months, according to court documents.

Melody Johnson was arrested on July 18 after her husband submitted video to police allegedly showing her pouring the toxic substance into his coffee machine.

The husband, who is not named in court documents, started noticing that his coffee tasted badly at the end of March 2023 while stationed in Germany.

Johnson and her husband are going through a divorce but lived together with their child.

When the family moved to permanent housing back in the U.S. on July 7, the husband set up more cameras that looked like fire alarms to the ceiling, according to court documents. One was placed in the laundry room where bleach was kept, another was placed right over the coffee machine and a third was placed to show walking between those two areas.

