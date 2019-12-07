Rescue

Arizona Man Rescued, Arrested After Getting Stuck in Chimney

Authorities say rescue workers were called to the scene following reports from neighbors who said they heard a man calling for help from inside the home

Igor - stock.adobe.com

An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to climb down the chimney with a bound in a vacant house — and got stuck.

KGUN-TV reports firefighters in Tucson, Arizona, rescued the man Friday after finding his legs dangling from inside the chimney.

Authorities say rescue workers were called to the scene following reports from neighbors who said they heard a man calling for help from inside the home.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

John Lewis 9 hours ago

US Rep. John Lewis of Georgia Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

Monsey Stabbing 1 hour ago

What We Know About Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbing

Firefighters say they used a rescue ring and a rope on a crane to pull the man out of the chimney. Officials say the man is in his mid-30s and wasn't injured.

Tucson Police say the home was vacant and the man was charged with trespassing and possession of a dangerous drug. His name was not released.

This article tagged under:

RescueArizona
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us