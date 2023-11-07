Arizona man accused of stealing ambulance with firefighters and patient inside

A man in Arizona was arrested after allegedly stealing a parked ambulance with firefighters and a patient inside, according to court documents.

The suspect, identified as Jaysun Tyler Smith, is accused of stealing a Phoenix Fire Rescue 903 ambulance with one patient and four Phoenix fire personnel inside around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Telemundo Arizona reported.

According to court documents, the ambulance was parked near Jackson Street and 3rd Avenue in downtown Phoenix when Smith stole it and drove less than 400 feet before he was pushed out of the driver's seat by the firefighters onboard.

Smith allegedly ran from the scene and was arrested by police nearby. He faces multiple charges including kidnapping and theft.

An Arizona judge set a $4,500 bond for Smith and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.