Ariana Grande Is Performing at the 2020 Grammys Despite Last Year’s Drama

Ariana Grande is leaving her drama with The Recording Academy in the past. How so? On Saturday, it was announced that the 26-year-old pop star will take to the stage at the 2020 Grammys.

That's right, the "bloodline" songstress will perform at the awards ceremony later this month, which comes as a major surprise. "see you jan 26," she simply wrote on social media, alongside an image of herself with a message that read: "Grammy Performer."

Additionally, The Recording Academy made the announcement on their Instagram page. "OFFICIAL: #ArianaGrande will perform at the #GRAMMYs Jan. 26," the caption read, alongside the same image Grande uploaded.

Just last year, the 26-year-old star took to social media to air out her frustrations with the 2019 Grammy Awards. At the time, Variety reported the "God Is a Woman" singer pulled out of attending and performing "due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform."

The outlet's source allegedly shared that Grande "felt insulted after producers initially refused to allow her to perform '7 Rings,'" which wouldn't have complied with the Grammys' rules. Typically, artists perform music for which they are nominated, not recent singles.

Moreover, Ken Ehrlich, The Recording Academy Executive Producer, told E! News at the time, "I don't think [Ariana will perform], there's not enough time to make it work."

However, the "Thank U, Next" songstress took to Twitter to share her own statement over the whole ordeal.

"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken," she said. "It was when my creativity &self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."

"i offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all..," she continued. "And i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me."

Closing her statement, she explained, "Hope that helps everyone understands my decision i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year."

It looks like bygones are bygones between the two. Come Jan. 26, fans of the superstar will get to see her hit the 2020 Grammys stage. Plus, she just might take home an award or two since she's nominated for five awards.