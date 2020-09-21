Applications Now Open for NJ's COVID-19 Child Care Tuition Assistance Program

What to Know Applications are now open for the new COVID-19 child care tuition assistance program the Murphy Administration has created to help New Jersey families with child care costs as schools open remotely.

Families can apply for child care assistance by completing the online application at www.ChildCareNJ.gov.

Additionally, the Department of Human Services will make funding available to all licensed child care centers and all registered family child providers in New Jersey that are open or will open by Oct. 1 to manage added operational costs due to new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The $150 million program will provide child care tuition assistance to New Jersey families with incomes up to $75,000 that are in need of either full or part-time child care due to their child’s remote learning schedule.

Those applying will need proof of income and a notice from their child’s school proving a remote learning schedule.

Tuition assistance will be available through Dec. 30 for eligible residents with school-age children from 5 to 13 years old. Funding will distributed, until exhausted, among qualified participants who meet the eligibility criteria.

“The Murphy Administration is committed to helping working families during this incredibly challenging time by providing support to help address the unanticipated child care costs families face as schools open remotely or with hybrid schedules,” New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said in a statement. “Many working families are struggling to work-from-home or be at essential jobs while their children are attending school remotely. This new program is here to help and we encourage eligible families to apply.”

The tuition assistance is part of $250 million plan announced last month by Gov. Phil Murphy to support working families and child care.

As part of that plan, the state is also providing state child care subsidies for families with incomes below 200% of the federal poverty line during the school day for children aged 5 to 13 through Dec. 30. (For example, a family of three with income up to $43,440 is eligible to enroll in the program.) Under the initiative, through the end of 2020, currently enrolled and newly enrolled school-age children will be eligible for state subsidy funding for child care services throughout the school day. This funding is to be used at licensed child care centers or registered family child care providers. The child care providers will be paid the state's subsidy rate for school-age children based on the hours of care.

These Supporting Child Care Reopening funds will be available to nearly 6,000 child care providers in New Jersey with increased COVID-related costs, including the purchasing PPE, cleaning and sanitation, and other operational needs and materials related to the pandemic. Funds will be available through an application process that will open in the upcoming weeks through the New Jersey Child Care Information System (NJCCIS).

