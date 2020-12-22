Apple Targets 2024 Rollout of Its Own Electric Vehicle: Report

Apple is making a bold move into the electric car market, with a 2024 target date for producing a passenger e-vehicle using its own battery technology, according to a report Monday from Reuters, citing people familiar with the program.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker would be in direct competition with Palo Alto-based electric vehicle pioneer Tesla and Google's Waymo if and when its vehicle hits the market.

Apple launched its e-vehicle efforts, know as Project Titan, back in 2014 but hit a number of barriers that ultimately led to layoffs or reassignments of nearly 400 workers on the project in 2019.

Apple says its battery technology would cost less and have a longer range than those on the market, another person familiar with the battery design told Reuters.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The report boosted the stocks of two companies that make lidar sensors, a core component for self-driving cars that allows their computers to take a 3D image of the world around them. Velodyne stock rose nearly 23% on Monday, and Luminar rose more than 27%, according to CNBC.

Apple stock was up nearly 4% during midday trading Tuesday.