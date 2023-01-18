news

Another Major HIV Vaccine Trial Fails

The trial was halted early after its vaccine failed to prevent HIV in men who have sex with men and transgender people in the Americas and Europe.

By Benjamin Ryan and Matt Lavietes | NBC News

The only HIV vaccine in a late-stage trial has failed, researchers announced Wednesday, dealing a significant blow to the effort to control the global HIV epidemic and adding to a decadeslong roster of failed attempts.

Known as Mosaico, the trial was the product of a public-private partnership including the United States government and the pharmaceutical giant Janssen. It was run out of eight nations in Europe and the Americas, including the U.S., starting in 2019. Researchers enrolled nearly 3,900 men who have sex with men and transgender people, all deemed at substantial risk of HIV.

The leaders of the study decided to discontinue the mammoth research effort after an independent data and safety monitoring board reviewed the trial’s findings and saw no evidence the vaccine lowered participants’ rate of HIV acquisition.

It’s obviously disappointing,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, who as the long-time head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was an integral partner in the trial, said of the vaccine’s failure. However, he said, “there are a lot of other approaches” early in the HIV-vaccine research pipeline that he finds promising.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsCenters for Disease Control and PreventionVaccinesHealth & Wellness
