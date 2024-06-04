Angel Reese

Angel Reese handed baffling ejection during Sky-Liberty game

Reese appeared to wave off the referee, leading to the ejection

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

During Tuesday's Sky-Liberty game, a referee ejected Angel Reese after a seemingly minuscule dispute.

Reese appeared to argue slightly with the referee, then brushed him off by waving towards him. The Sky forward earned a double-tech on the play, earning her the ejection.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"I tried to get an explanation and I did not," head coach Teresa Weatherspoon said after the game, per Karli Bell.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The ejection was so poor, it appears even Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu disputed it. According to one account, Ionescu said to a referee, "She got two techs just for saying that's bulls---?"

Reese's frustration was justified. She shot 3-of-12 from the field, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Sky fell to the Liberty, 88-75, moving their record to 3-5 on the season.

The ejection marked the first of Reese's career.

This article tagged under:

Angel Reese
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us