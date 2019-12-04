Andrew Yang Campaign Notified FBI About Emailed Death Threats

A Yang campaign official said that it received emailed threats Monday

Democratic presidential candidate businessman Andrew Yang speaks during a presidential forum at the California Democratic Party's convention Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Long Beach, Calif.
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's campaign has been in contact with the FBI about emailed death threats about the hopeful and his staff and supporters, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

The Hill reported earlier Tuesday that the Yang campaign reached out to the FBI about the threats during the candidate’s latest swing through New Hampshire.

A Yang campaign official said that it received emailed threats Monday about Yang and specific public events and immediately contacted the FBI and local law enforcement out of an abundance of caution.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

John Lewis 9 hours ago

US Rep. John Lewis of Georgia Says He Has Pancreatic Cancer

Monsey Stabbing 1 hour ago

What We Know About Suspect in NY Hanukkah Stabbing

To get more on this story, go to NBC News

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us