US Army

Amid Labor Shortage, US Army Offers Largest Enlistment Bonus Ever

“This is an opportunity to entice folks to consider the Army,” a military official said

Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.S. Army is seeking to blunt the pandemic-fueled labor shortage rocking the country’s economy with its largest bonus ever — $50,000.

In a release Thursday, military recruiting officials said the incentive, for qualified recruits who sign up for certain career paths and agree to an active-duty six-year enlistment, is aimed at alluring the “same talent” that private companies are competing for.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“This is an opportunity to entice folks to consider the Army,” Brig. Gen. John Cushing said in a statement.

The announcement comes after millions of Americans — perhaps fearful of getting sick or unable to find child care — voluntarily quit their jobs last year. Many large and small companies responded with bonuses, raises and other enticements.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

US Capitol Riot 5 hours ago

1/6 Panel Requests Interview From GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy

Ronnie Spector 4 hours ago

Ronnie Spector, '60s Icon Who Sang ‘Be My Baby,' Dies at 78

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

US Army
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us