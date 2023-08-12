wisconsin dells

America's tallest waterslide is coming to this state

Come next year, "the Waterpark Capital of the World" will be home to a giant, colorful waterslide -- one that won't be for suited for those with a fear of heights.

The Rise of Icarus, which will be the country's tallest waterslide at 145 feet tall, is planned for the Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin, the park's owners announced in a news release on Wednesday. The outdoor waterslide is part of a $8 million park expansion, which includes the addition of a new children's play area with 10 new slides and additional water play features.

Construction of the new waterslide is set to begin after Labor Day. It is expected to open during the summer of 2024.

This article tagged under:

