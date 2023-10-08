Israel

Americans killed in Hamas attack, U.S. official confirms

The announcement comes as the State Department continues to look into whether Americans were also taken hostage by Hamas

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several United States citizens are among the dead in Hamas attack on Israel and ongoing hostilities since yesterday, a National Security Council spokesperson said today.

"We can confirm the deaths of several U.S. citizens," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The exact number of dead, and a number for injured Americans, were unavailable.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
President Joe Biden made remarks on Saturday after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas.

This article tagged under:

Israel
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us