LIFE INSURANCE

Americans Flocked to Buy Life Insurance, Prepare Wills and Trusts Last Year

"People were probably feeling invincible, but Covid made people realize that we're all mortal," said the president of a nonprofit raising awareness about life insurance

Nipitphon Na Chiangmai / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images

More Americans turned their attention to life insurance, wills and trusts last year as the coronavirus pandemic made the reality of death unavoidable, NBC News reports.

The number of life insurance applications from people under age 44 increased by more than 7 percent in 2020, according to the MIB Group, a data sharing service for insurance companies, which tracks life insurance applications.

Life insurance applications for the age group had been mostly down over the last several years, so "for that young age group to be up that much is very impressive," said Andrea Caruso, MIB's chief operating officer. "That's a pretty significant climb."

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

More GOP Lawmakers Enlist in Trump Effort to Undo Biden Win

Nancy Pelosi 20 hours ago

McConnell, Pelosi Homes Vandalized After $2,000 Relief Fails

While several factors contributed to the spike, experts pointed to the pandemic and the insurance awareness it brought on.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

"People are looking at mortality like they've never looked at it before, especially that younger age group," said Faisa Stafford, president of the nonprofit Life Happens, which promotes awareness about life insurance. "People were probably feeling invincible, but Covid made people realize that we're all mortal."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

LIFE INSURANCE
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us