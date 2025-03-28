Looking to go on vacation?

With spring break season in full flow, now is the time when Americans seek to make travel plans to simply get away and recharge.

But sometimes vacations are long overdue for individuals and families. When that happens, one aspect of their life can suffer in the short term.

A new survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of CheapCaribbean revealed that seven in 10 respondents enter "vacation mode" three days before their scheduled departure. The poll surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults.

More than half of respondents (59%) said they're already mentally "out of office" before setting up their OOO emails. Additionally, 47% of respondents said they struggle to stay on task in the buildup to leaving, while a larger 75% of respondents experienced mental fog and couldn't concentrate on fundamental tasks.

But vacations definitely offer Americans a much-needed break to build back up.

“Taking time off to relax and recharge is so important,” Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing, consumer brands, at CheapCaribbean said. “Whether it's lounging on a beach or exploring a new destination, vacations let you reset and come back with a fresh perspective.”

What are some indicators that a vacation is overdue? Respondents mainly said burnout, frequent daydreams about travelling and irritability were among the key signs, while being constantly tired and having low energy when off work on the weekends also stood out.

On the flip side, simply having a vacation booked in advance can do wonders for one's mental health.

A significant percentage of respondents (87%) said their mental well-being was boosted when having a trip planned, with those who had one rating their happiness a 7.6 out of 10 compared to just a 6.8 for those who did not have a getaway on their calendar.

“It’s clear that simply having a vacation on the calendar has a positive impact on people’s overall happiness,” Michael Lowery, head of global consumer business at CheapCaribbean said. “A sense of anticipation and the knowledge that relaxation is to come can really make a difference day to day.”

If there's a trip you've been thinking of taking recently, this might be your sign to make it happen.

