American Scientist, 2 Others Share Nobel Physics Prize for Cosmology Finds

American Andrea Ghez along with German Reinhard Genzel and Briton Roger Penrose won the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics for their work on black holes

In this Nov. 7, 2013, file photo, Andrea Ghez attends WOMEN A.R.E Inaugural Summit Presented By PANDORA at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women A.R.E.

Three physicists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for discoveries related to black holes.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said that Briton Roger Penrose will receive half of this year’s prize “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.”

Goran K. Hansson, the academy’s secretary-general, said German Reinhard Genzel and American Andrea Ghez will receive the second half of the prize “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”

It is common for several scientists who worked in related fields to share the prize. Last year's prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus.

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

