One Person Shot in Parking Lot of American Dream Mall: Sources

East Rutherford, New Jersey, police say they're investigating a shooting at the American Dream Mall on Thursday night.

Two sources tell NBC New York that it appeared one person was shot in the parking lot area of the mall, and the suspect had fled. One senior law enforcement official said the victim walked into the mall and it was locked down as a precaution.

The investigation is still ongoing, the sources said.

Another source says there may be three suspects in total in what is possibly a targeted attack. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear but the person is conscious, according to the source.

Gov. Phil Murphy later tweeted that he has been briefed on the situation and advised the public to stay away from the area.

Thursday's incident is one of two shootings that occurred at a shopping mall in the region this week, and one of four this year.

A store at Roosevelt Field mall on Long Island was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday evening after multiple shots were fired near a store and a parking garage. No injuries were reported.

