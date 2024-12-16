Miami

American Airlines plane headed to Miami hits parked plane in Philadelphia

No one was injured but the 160 passengers and six crew members were removed from the plane

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A plane that was headed to Miami clipped another plane before takeoff in Philadelphia on Sunday.

American Airlines officials said the tail of the plane made contact with the tail of a parked plane during pushback from the gate at Philadelphia International Airport.

No one was injured, but the 160 passengers and six crew members were removed from the plane.

The Miami-bound plane was taken out of service for inspection and customers continued on to Miami International Airport on a replacement aircraft, officials said.

No one was on the parked plane.

