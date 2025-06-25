Air Travel

American Airlines flight returns to Las Vegas airport after engine issue

There were 153 passengers and six crew members on board.

An American Airlines flight returned to Las Vegas after an engine issue was reported shortly after takeoff Wednesday.

Flight 1665, operating on an Airbus A321, was heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, when the crew reported an engine issue at around 8:20 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The plane returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport, and no injuries were reported among the passengers, an airport spokesman told NBC-affiliate KSNV.

The fire department inspected the engine, and the plane taxied to the gate under its own power, KSNV reported.

According to KSNV, multiple people called the news station to report hearing a loud booming sound and seeing smoke coming from one of the engines.

American Airlines stated in a press release that a mechanical issue led to the flight's return. There were 153 passengers and six crew members on board.

"We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible," American Airlines said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

