American Airlines Buys 20 Supersonic Planes to Zip Travelers Across the Globe in Half the Time

American has become the third major airline to announce a supersonic order from Boom Aviation

American Airlines on Tuesday said that it has ordered 20 supersonic planes, aircrafts that can carry passengers at twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft.

American has become the third major airline to announce a supersonic order from Boom Aviation in Denver, following in the footsteps of Japan Airlines in 2017 and United Airlines in 2021.

"We want to do supersonic as quickly as possible," Boom CEO Blake Scholl said. "We think the world needs this.”

