Amazon Workers Demand More Details in NJ Warehouse Employee's Death

Some employees at the Amazon warehouse where a worker was transported to a hospital and died earlier this month are voicing anger and frustration over the company’s response, calling on the e-commerce giant to release more information.

The fatality, which occurred on July 13 during the company’s Prime Day shopping rush at a Carteret, New Jersey, fulfillment center, has kicked off an investigation by federal regulators at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

On Friday, Amazon rejected as “rumors” the concerns raised by some staffers that the death was work-related, with spokesman Sam Stephenson telling NBC News in a statement that the incident “was related to a personal medical condition.”

Stephenson said Amazon had conducted an internal investigation during which a fellow employee said that the worker who died had reported experiencing chest pains the evening before his shift but didn’t alert colleagues or managers at the warehouse.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.