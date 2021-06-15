New Jersey

Amazon Expanding Pay-By-Hand to Certain NJ Stores

Amazon One is a system that lets people pay by scanning their palm

By Ana Sandoval

Amazon

Amazon’s palm payment option, Amazon One, will be added to a handful of retail stores in New Jersey in the coming weeks, the company said.

The contactless payment option allows people to scan their palms to enter and pay at Amazon stores. All they first have to do is associated a credit card with what the company says is a unique palm image.

Amazon One will be available at the Amazon 4-star stores at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, the American Dream complex and at the Amazon Books in Garden State Plaza.

Amazon is slowly rolling out the system to mall stores, Whole Foods locations and other retail spaces across the country.

