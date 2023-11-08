Amazon beefs up Prime loyalty program with One Medical discount

Amazon is sweetening its Prime membership program with discounted One Medical memberships.

Amazon is beefing up its mainstay Prime subscription program with a new benefit that gives members access to discounted One Medical memberships.

The company announced Wednesday that Prime members will be able to sign up for One Medical at a rate of $9 per month, or $99 a year, vs. the standard cost of $199 annually, or $16.59 a month. Prime members can add up to five additional memberships on the same plan at a rate of $6 per person, Amazon said.

Amazon is integrating One Medical into its Prime membership service after acquiring the primary health-care provider in July 2022 for roughly $3.9 billion. One Medical operates a network of boutique primary-care practices in some parts of the U.S., primarily around major cities. Users can access care from a doctor through the One Medical app, and they can also schedule virtual or in-person appointments at a brick-and-mortar location.

"When it is easier for people to get the care they need, they engage more in their health, and realize better health outcomes," Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health, said in a statement. "That's why we are bringing One Medical's exceptional experience to Prime members -- it's health care that makes it dramatically easier to get and stay healthy."

The tech giant has steadily added a buffet of benefits to its Prime membership program over the years as a way to lure more subscribers. Launched in 2005, Amazon Prime gives members access to free two-day shipping, as well as access to exclusive movies and TV shows, among other perks. Membership costs $139 a year. As of April 2021, the service had more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.

With the addition of a One Medical benefit, Amazon is trying to not only attract more Prime sign-ups, but also deepen its health-care relationship with shoppers. For years, Amazon has been working to crack open the health-care market with mixed success.

In addition to One Medical, it acquired prescription drug company PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. In August 2022, the company shuttered its Amazon Care telehealth service amid broader cost-cutting efforts. Haven, a joint venture intended to disrupt health care, disbanded in 2021. Amazon has recently expanded a virtual health clinic service, and the company operates an online pharmacy.