Read and watch: Amanda Gorman recites new ‘This Sacred Scene' poem at DNC

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first-ever Youth Poet Laureate, delivered a heartfelt poem on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

In her poem, Gorman spoke about the American dream, echoing some themes of Obama's 2006 "The Audacity of Hope" autobiography.

"Tomorrow is not written by our odds of hardship but by the audacity of our hope, by the vitality of our vote," Gorman recited. "Only now approaching this rare air are we aware that perhaps the American Dream is no dream at all, but instead a dare to dream together."

The 26-year-old rose to the national stage in 2017 after she became the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. In 2021 she also became the youngest poet to write and recite her work at a presidential inauguration in 2021.

Here is the text of Gorman’s poem, "This Sacred Scene", in full:

We gather at this hollowed place because we believe in the American dream.

We face a race that tests if this country we cherish shall perish from the Earth, and if our earth shall perish from this country.

It falls to us to ensure that we do not fall for a people that cannot stand together, cannot stand at all.

We are one family, regardless of religion, class or color. For what defines a patriot is not just our love of liberty, but our love for one another.

This is loud in our country’s call, because while we all love freedom, it is love that frees us all.

Empathy emancipates, making us greater than hate or vanity. That is the American promise, powerful and pure. Divided, we cannot endure but united, we can endeavor to humanize our democracy and endear democracy to humanity.

And make no mistake, cohering is the hardest task history ever wrote, but tomorrow is not written by our odds of hardship, but by the audacity of our hope, by the vitality of our vote.

Only now, approaching this rare air, are we aware that perhaps the American Dream is no dream at all, but instead a dare to dream together.

Like a million roots tethered, branching up humbly, making one tree, this is our country. From many, one; from battles won; our freedoms sung; our kingdom come has just begun.

We redeem this sacred scene. Ready for our journey. From it together, we must birth this early republic and achieve an unearthly summit. Let us not just believe in the American dream. Let us be worthy of it.