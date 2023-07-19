coronavirus

Always asymptomatic? If you never get sick from Covid, it could be in your genes

A new study, published Wednesday, included almost 1,500 people, all of whom were unvaccinated

If you’ve made it this far without ever getting sick from Covid, you may have your genes to thank. 

A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature found that people who have a specific genetic variation of a protein in the body may be more likely to never develop Covid symptoms — even if they are infected with the virus. 

The protein in question is called human leukocyte antigen, or HLA. It’s found on the surface of cells and helps flag down the body’s immune system if something goes wrong — say, its cell becomes infected with the coronavirus. 

But the proteins aren’t identical to those of siblings, family members or friends, thanks to tiny differences on the genetic level that make each person’s HLA proteins unique. 

