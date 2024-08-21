A woman who ordered an "all-you-can-eat" item and shared it with her table was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct after a dispute over the limits on the Applebee's special, police said.

The 28-year-old woman was dining with a group in Portage, Indiana, on Aug. 2 when she got into an argument with the restaurant’s manager over the $15.99 “all-you-can-eat” rules, according to an arrest report.

Officials said the restaurant charged the group for two $15.99 specials after the woman shared the item with her table. Police were called to the restaurant after the group, which had grown raucous, declined to pay for both specials, according to the police report.

A dispatcher heard "multiple people screaming, threatening people" in the Applebee's, about 45 miles southeast of Chicago, the arrest report said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The group was accused of causing a disturbance with the manager and other patrons, the report said.

The arrest report said the officer looked at the menu and quickly realized the group was not following the restaurant's rules.

The menu showed “the ‘All You Can Eat’ special and while I was looking over the menu, underneath the bold letterings which read ‘All You Can Eat’ was displayed ‘Per Person,’” the report said.

The officer showed the group the menu outside the restaurant. Outside, the 28-year-old woman pointed to a couple who had walked out of the restaurant and told the officer that the group had exchanged words with the couple, too.

The officer warned the woman that she could be arrested on a disorderly conduct charge, police said. The woman’s friend told her to be quiet multiple times and, at one point, put her hands over her mouth, but the woman would not quiet down, the arrest report said.

The officer arrested the woman on a misdemeanor charge.

The woman’s friend then went inside and paid the full tab “after realizing the menu stated the special was ‘per person,’” the report said.

A representative for Applebee's could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBCNews: