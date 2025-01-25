South Carolina

South Carolina monkey escape: All 43 research primates safely recaptured

The monkeys escaped the Alpha Genesis facility in November after a caretaker failed to secure a door properly.

By Cristian Santana and Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

All 43 research monkeys that escaped a South Carolina facility in November have been safely recaptured, the Yemassee Police Department said in an update Friday.

The monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility after a caretaker failed to secure a door properly, ending up in a wooded region surrounding the facility. It's not clear where the primates roamed before they were all found.

Residents nearby were urged to lock their windows and doors at the time, and to call 911 if they spotted any of the primates. 

“These animals are highly sensitive and easily startled, we recommend that the public avoid the area to prevent frightening them further,” police said at the time.

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard said the recaptured monkeys "are in good health," according to police. 

“It was a real team and community effort," Westergaard said of the search for the primates. 

The monkeys are all very young females weighing 6 to 7 pounds, according to police. Alpha Genesis conducts medical research for a range of clients for several conditions, including brain disorders.

