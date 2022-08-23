An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego was forced to return to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine dislodged and detached from the aircraft, the airline said.

Shortly after takeoff Monday, crew members aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an unusual vibration on the left side of the plane during departure. Part of the cowling, the metal paneling covering the engine, detached from the plane as it touched down during landing, according to a statement from Alaska Airlines.

The Boeing 737-900ER is no longer in service as the airline’s safety team investigates the cause.

The two pilots on the flight have over 32 years of combined flying experience, the airline said.

There were 176 passengers and six crew members on the flight, according to the statement. No injuries were reported.

Guests were rebooked on another flight bound for San Diego, the company said.

The pilots and flight attendants handled the incident with “tremendous professionalism and care,” the airline said in the statement. “We also greatly appreciated the patience of our guests during this event.”