Crime and Courts

Alabama Woman Burned to Death After Facebook Marketplace Meetup, Police Say

31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler, was last seen on the afternoon of May 31 in Birmingham, Alabama, after she left to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase.

By Gerardo Pons

Birmingham Police Department via Facebook

Police in Alabama are investigating after a missing woman's body was found shot and burned days after she had gone to pick up an online purchase.

According to Birmingham Police Department, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler, was last seen on the afternoon of May 31 in Birmingham, Alabama, after she left to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase.

In the news release, police said officers initially were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to reports of a burned body along the 200 block of Sellers Road.

Once at the scene, they found the victim's body burned and with "visible signs of trauma."

Responding officers then pronounced Fowler dead at the scene and later determined she had been shot.

Nearby resident Herbert Brown told NBC affiliate WVTM-TV he couldn't believe what had happened behind his house.

"When I looked out my bedroom window, I seen a big flame," Brown told WVTM. "I look over the fence and there was this body on fire.

"The firefighters came, they put the fire out and the police stayed out there until 2 or 3 in the morning just scanning the place," Brown added.

Police are currently investigating Fowler's death as a homicide. No arrests have been made and the motive is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsFacebookAlabama
