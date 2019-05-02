Photos Inside AJ Freund's Home Shed New Light on Crystal Lake Case
Published May 2, 2019 at 8:34 PM
New photos from Crystal Lake police shed light on what life was like for 5-year-old AJ Freund. The images show what one officer described as a home in "hoarder condition." Some show dog feces on the floor near bedding, peeling paint, piles of garbage and clothes piled in multiple locations. There are also signs of dangerous conditions, including broken tiles with sharp edges on the kitchen floor.