India

Air India plane crashes near India's Ahmedabad airport

The flight, which crashed shortly after taking off, was bound for London Gatwick.

By Jennifer Jett l NBC News

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner landing at Copenhagen Kastrup airport. The Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft seats 256 passengers in a two-class configuration and is used on long-haul routes. This aircraft have 18 seats in Business Class and 238 Economy.
Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

An Air India plane crashed Thursday near an airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, according to local media, which did not say whether there were any fatalities.

Air India, the country’s flagship carrier, said in a post on X that Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick had been “involved in an incident.”

The airline said it was “ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

It was scheduled to depart at 1:10 p.m. local time (3:40 a.m. ET), according to NBC News.

The plane crashed in a civilian area outside the airport, Reuters reported, citing police.

The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24, which said it received the last signal from the aircraft just seconds after takeoff.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

