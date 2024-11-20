‘Air Bud' creator and San Diego native battling health concerns and homelessness

San Diego native Kevin DiCicco is ready for his second act.

The man credited with creating the movie “Air Bud” has experienced homelessness while battling multiple health issues, but the kindness of others is helping him get back on his feet.

“Air Bud” starred a basketball-playing golden retriever that helped to inspire generations of kids. The movie franchise debuted in 1997, with spinoffs grossing more than $200 million.

“My obsession with sport, and his obsession with ball playing, the combination of the two, created this tremendous canine athlete," DiCicco said of Buddy.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Despite that success, DiCicco, who owned the star dog, said he didn't see much of the profit, noting that added stress came when he lost his job as a property manager during the pandemic.

“With pretty much nothing in your pocket and in a dire situation is exactly what happened. I think the worst part of it ... is the severe clinical depression that goes along with it," DiCicco said.

The 62-year-old says he used medical marijuana to cope. He believes that contributed to his ongoing respiratory issues that include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He now uses an oxygen tank to help him breathe.

“Even a five, 10-minute shower, that's always comforting in the morning. But after two or three minutes, you start getting short of breath," DiCicco explained about his respiratory issues.

In addition to health issues, the San Diego man says his 90-day limit at a North County homeless shelter is almost up. But thanks to an online fundraiser set up by friends, thousands of dollars have been raised to help keep DiCicco off the street.

“It means a lot that some of our fans are coming back to support us," DiCicco said.

The "Air Bud" creator says he's looking to create a sports training app for dogs, though he says his Hollywood to homeless story could make for a big screen comeback.

“This has all the elements," said DiCicco.

DiCicco says he'll likely have to find temporary housing at a motel once he leaves the shelter, until he's able to secure housing at an assisted living facility.