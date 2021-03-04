Agency: Tsunamis May Strike Hawaii After Huge Pacific Quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.
The magnitude 8 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time.
The agency said its investigating whether the event poses a threat to Hawaii. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Hawaii time.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.
A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.
Copyright AP - Associated Press