Afternoon Stabbing Leaves 2 Injured at New Jersey Beach, Mayor Says

Two people were rushed to a New Jersey hospital after a stabbing incident on a popular beach in the middle of the Labor Day holiday.

According to the Point Pleasant Beach mayor, two men were stabbed on Monday and at least two others was taken into custody in relation to the attack.

There were no outstanding threats to the public, he added.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told NBC New York one victim was stabbed in the chest, the other in the hand.

County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced his office was investigating the attack in conjunction with the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.

No motive was immediately released and the details that led up to the attack are still unknown.

