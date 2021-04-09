After Reports of Fire, Verizon Recalls Mobile Hotspots Distributed in NJ

Verizon has issued a recall for one of its mobile hotspot products after reports that the devices overheated and caused fire, according to to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall specifically involves about 2.5 million units of the Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots that were distributed in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, CPSC said. Verizon said that it has received at least 15 reports of the lithium-ion battery in the devices overheating and six reports of fire damage. At least two reports involved burn injuries.

The company advised consumers to turn off the product, unplug it from its power sources and return it. If it can't be returned immediately, consumers should store it in a fire-safe place away from kids.

Some schools provided the recalled mobile hotspots to students, according to CPSC. They have been contacted by Verizon with instructions to get free replacement hotspots, but amid the pandemic, many people are still working from home and students still need internet access for school. In the case that internet access is a constant necessity, Verizon said that consumers should update the product's software and turn it off while it's not in use.

Families that received the Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools are advised to contact their school for instructions on how to receive a free replacement device and return the recalled product, CPSC said.

The recalled Jetpacks can be identified by their dark navy color and plastic oval shape that's about 3.5 inches wide and 2.25 inches tall. “Verizon” is printed below the digital display window on the front of the device and its charger should have a sticker on it that states: "Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030."