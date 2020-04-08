African Americans ‘Disproportionately Affected’ by Coronavirus: CDC

Severe cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, are disproportionately affecting African American communities, according to a report published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The analysis includes data from 1,482 coronavirus patients hospitalized in 14 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, told reporters on Monday that she hoped to see Americans follow the CDC guidelines “out of respect for every single healthcare worker that’s on the frontline.”

