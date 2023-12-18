Actor Alec Baldwin gets into heated confrontation with pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Manhattan

Actor Alec Baldwin unexpectedly showed up at a pro-Palestinian demonstration Monday in Manhattan, where he got into a heated confrontation with a protester before being escorted away by a number of NYPD officers.

It's unclear what exactly led to the confrontation and how Baldwin came to be in the area.

Baldwin's appearance came minutes after several small scuffles between protesters and police.

Actor Alec Baldwin unexpectedly appeared at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Manhattan and got into a confrontation with a protester.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Earlier, the demonstrators had rallied at Grand Central Terminal, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, and Penn Station.