Acting US Capitol Police Chief Says Department ‘Failed' During Jan. 6 Riot

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman's remarks were released by the House Appropriations Committee

The acting chief of U.S. Capitol Police told members of Congress Tuesday that her agency "failed" in its efforts to protect the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 when pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.

"On January 6th, in the face of a terrorist attack by tens of thousands of insurrectionists determined to stop the certification of Electoral College votes, the Department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours," Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said in remarks released by the House Appropriations Committee.

Pittman said that although Capitol Police accomplished its mission of protecting lawmakers, "the insurrectionists’ actions and the Department’s inability to immediately secure the U.S. Capitol emboldened the insurrectionists and horrified millions of Americans."

