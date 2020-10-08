‘Absolutely Insane': Protests Over NYC Lockdown Heat Up for 2nd Night After Alleged Attacks

What to Know At least three people say they were attacked while documenting protests over new coronavirus restrictions in Borough Park, Brooklyn

In one case, a man was allegedly beaten unconscious. However, no charges have been filed

A new lockdown order intended to curb coronavirus hotspots in the city and Hudson Valley goes into effect Thursday; critics say it unfairly targets Hasidic and Orthodox communities

Bruce Schaff has been photographing protests since thousands took to the streets in the wake of George Floyd's death back in May. But the freelancer says none of them could compare to what he went through while trying to document demonstrations against the latest COVID-19 restrictions in New York City.

"It was absolutely insane," said Schaff, who was one of at least two men attacked while covering demonstrations in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Demonstrators in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community are upset over Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to limit crowds and restrict religious gatherings. The neighborhood is one of nine in the city that will be subjected to school and business closures beginning Thursday.

The demonstrations began Tuesday but continued for a second night Wednesday after some protesters were seen burning masks the night before.

Protesters danced in the street and waved Trump campaign flags. At one point, someone started a fire and there was another alleged attack.

Team coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Zoom interview from his home Wednesday, Schaff recounted the previous day's events and said things began to go awry as soon as he arrived at 13th Avenue and 50th Street – the epicenter of the demonstrations. He said he was swarmed by protesters as he tried to capture the crowd; photos and video he took showed them pushing towards him, trying to shield their faces and grabbing at his camera.

Making matters worse, Schaff says there weren't enough police on hand to keep things from getting out of control.

"I’ve been at BLM protests where there’s are 60 people and 200 cops, he said. "Last night there were two police officers."

But Schaff said one of those officers did manage to help him – at least for a moment. As he tried to leave, some demonstrators followed him for several blocks. Eventually, they blocked him in with a metal construction barrier and demanded that he stop filming.

"As soon as I turned off my camera, they'd start beating me," he said.

Schaff wasn't the only one attacked over the last two nights. Another man, identified as Berish Getz, was harassed as he tried to film the protests from a trailer Tuesday night.

Family members who didn't want to be identified out of fear of retribution said that Getz was called a "snitch" by fellow Hasids who chanted "all the evil should be cut." When he climbed down from the trailer, he was kicked and beaten unconscious.

Getz's family said he was treated at the hospital and that arrests should have been made.

On Wednesday, Jewish Insider reporter Jacob Kornbluh said he was attacked after activist Heschy Tishler – who gained citywide attention after heckling health officials at a news briefing two weeks ago – pointed him out to the crowd.

I want to thank the people who got in harm’s way — and might have gotten injured — to protect me. I am filing charges against Heshy Tischler for incitement and physical assault and will seek charges against any individual who hit me. — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 8, 2020

Video of the altercation was captured by a reporter for Gothamist. In one, Tischler can be heard saying "You are a pig" before starting a chant of "moyser," Yiddish for "snitch."

Here’s Heschy egging then on. “He’s lucky time be alive,” one of the protesters told me after.



A few yards away, cops agree to close more streets, joking around with same men who just beat up a reporter pic.twitter.com/UekTnKQqrA — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) October 8, 2020

Tischler responded to the incident Wednesday over the course of several tweets. He called Kornbluh a liar and accused him of "crying wolf."

Idiot Kornbluh Is Crying Wolf And Begging All Outsiders To Condemned Our Community. Just As He Did For The Past Year. #FakeNews — Heshy (@HeshyTischler) October 8, 2020

In a video, he also accused Getz's family of exaggerating the extent of his injuries. "These are the two guys at the top of my moyser list," he said.

No arrests were made and no summonses were issued in both nights of the protest, according to police.

Protesters argue that Orthodox Jewish gatherings were being singled out for a clampdown, noting that huge crowds convened this spring for racial injustice protests where destruction and violence sometimes broke out.

Rabbi David Zwiebel, executive vice president of an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization called Agudath Israel of America, said the group was contemplating a court fight if the state wasn't open to changing a new 10-person limit for houses of worship in areas where new coronavirus cases are most concentrated.

The restriction comes amid Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Many large events this season have already been canceled or rearranged, Zwiebel said, but the 10-person cap "would basically wipe out the entirety of the spirit of the holiday.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday told opponents of the new rules to respect them and follow police instructions. “There’ll be consequences” if people don't, the mayor added at a virtual news briefing.

The state already faced a lawsuit this year from religious observers who questioned why peaceful mass protests were able to occur while religious groups once faced stricter gathering limits than businesses.

Gov. Cuomo insists the new restrictions are based solely on science and coronavirus case clusters in areas that, in his view, have flouted the state’s existing virus-safety rules.

After becoming the nation’s deadliest coronavirus hot spot this spring, New York wrestled its outbreak down to a steady and relatively low level over the summer.

But infections have been rising in recent weeks, and hospitalizations are starting to follow. There has been an average of 659 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide over the past week, up from 426 for the week ending Sept 6, Cuomo said. During an early April peak, nearly 19,000 coronavirus patients were hospitalized statewide.

He said a few areas are disproportionately driving the worrisome trends, with over 5% of coronavirus tests coming back positive in 20 hot spot ZIP codes, compared with about 1.3% statewide.

In one Brooklyn ZIP code, 18% of everyone who has gotten a coronavirus test since Oct. 1 has tested positive, compared with a rate of about 3.9 percent citywide, according to city data.

The Democratic governor said wider “spread is inevitable" if the clusters don't get under control.

“There’s always opposition. And we move forward anyways. And we’ll continue to do that,” he said on a conference call with reporters.

The new rules, set to take effect Thursday, involve parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, sections of Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley and an area within Binghamton, near the Pennsylvania border. Many of the areas are home to large enclaves of Orthodox Jews.

The plan sets up color-coded, concentric zones where the severity of the measures varies. In the hearts of the hot spots, schools can’t teach in person, and all nonessential businesses will be closed, among other measures. Surrounding areas face less stringent restrictions, such as limits on gatherings and restaurant diners.

Orthodox Jewish residents aren't the only ones complaining. The leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, said churches “fervently object" to being told to reduce capacity after not having any outbreaks since reopening in July.

Business interests are dismayed, too.

“To shut down almost all of south Brooklyn and punish small businesses that have reopened safely will be an overwhelming setback to the borough’s economic recovery,” Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers said in a statement.