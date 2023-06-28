Abducted infant killed when man drove Camaro into Ohio house at ‘full speed'

A 7-month-old was killed when an Ohio man who abducted his girlfriend’s infant and fled in a Camaro drove into a house at "full speed" after police tried to pull him over, authorities said.

Johnathan Baker, 23, allegedly took the girl after a dispute with his girlfriend Tuesday in the village of North Baltimore, the police chief in Tiffin, roughly 90 miles southwest of Cleveland, said in a statement Wednesday that

Hours after the fatal crash, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said that the man who abducted the child “was feeling homicidal and suicidal. He also claimed to have killed the baby.”

After the local police department sent out a “be on the lookout” alert, an off-duty officer in Tiffin, roughly 30 miles away, spotted the Camaro and provided its location for responding officers and deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

When an officer and deputy approached the car, it accelerated "at a high speed and erratically drove off the roadway striking a house at full speed," the sheriff's office said.

No one was home at the time, Pauly said.

