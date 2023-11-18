Jason Kelce

A sneak peek into the hysterical Kelce family holiday card photoshoot

By Brooke Destra

It's another day of the Kelce family being incredible.

So, business as usual.

The talk of the town this holiday season has been The Philly Specials' second album with Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and a ton of special guests. The offensive linemen trio have teamed up to create "A Philly Special Christmas Special," with proceeds going to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

[Pre-Order the album, set to be released December 1, here]

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

But today, we shift gears to the Kelce family — Jason, his wife Kylie, their three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett … and their two dogs Winnie and Baloo, of course.

The Royal Family of Philly just revealed their holiday card for the year. They also shared a behind the scenes video from the day. Honestly, it's everything you'd want it to be and more.

It's full of real, hysterical and wholesome moments from the entire family … and also a few doughnut bribes:

Credit: Jason and Kylie Kelce on Instagram

Ya gotta love it.

This article tagged under:

Jason Kelce
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us