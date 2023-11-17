“A Philly Special Christmas Special” launches apparel collection, here's how to get yours

What's better than listening to your favorite offensive linemen singing along to the best holiday songs?

Listening to your favorite offensive linemen singing along to the best holiday songs while wearing limited edition merchandise.

The Philly Specials, led by Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata announced a partnership with HOMAGE to create an apparel line to coincide with their second holiday album "A Philly Special Christmas Special."

“The holidays are an important time in Philadelphia filled with joy, love, tradition, family and friendship," said Kelce. "While we gather together to celebrate, we also like to look further into our community to see where else we can be of service. This year, in addition to proceeds from the vinyl sales going to support the efforts of Children's Crisis Treatment Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, we wanted to expand the ways we can uplift our city and decided to make a limited edition line of apparel including sweatshirts and t-shirts with our unique design.”

The line includes hoodies, crewnecks and t-shirts that can be seen below:

Cost: $76 — available in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Cost: $70 — available in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

ADULT Cost: $40 — available in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3X YOUTH Cost: $30 — available in sizes Y2, Y3, Y4, Y5, Y6, Y8, Y10

The collection officially launches Tuesday, November 21 at 11 a.m. ET. You can see and shop the line here.

Proceeds from both the album and apparel line will benefit the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.