A Downvote Button on Twitter? Company Begins Global Test of New Feature

The social media company said Thursday that it was still experimenting with downvotes as a way to give feedback on offensive or irrelevant tweets

Twitter tests several new features for its mobile app
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter took a step Thursday toward adding a prominent new feature: a downvote button.

The social media company said it was expanding a test to a worldwide selection of people who use the app, after getting what it said was positive feedback from a limited experiment announced in July.

"We are still in the learning stage of this experiment and are looking to gain a better understanding of how Reply Downvoting could help us better surface the most relevant content for people on Twitter in the future," the company said in a statement.

A similar feature has been a part of competitor Reddit since its founding in 2005, while Facebook has tried downvotes but never moved forward.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

