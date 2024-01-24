Boeing Co

A Boeing passenger jet's nose wheel fell off just before takeoff

Delta Air Lines Flight 982 was waiting to take off in Atlanta when the wheel “came off and rolled down the hill,” the FAA said in a preliminary report.

By NBC News

Delta Air Lines Bombardier Boeing 757-200 aircraft as seen arriving, on final approach for landing in New York JFK John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020.
Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 jet fell off and rolled away while the plane was waiting on the runway for takeoff clearance, with almost 200 people on board.

Delta Air Lines Flight 982 was moments away from taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Saturday when the wheel "came off and rolled down the hill," according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration published Monday.

The plane had 172 passengers — as well as two pilots and four crew members — and was bound for Bogotá, the Colombian capital, Delta said Wednesday. But passengers were instead removed from the plane and later put on a replacement flight. There were no injuries.

Boeing declined to comment, instead directing inquiries to the airline.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Boeing Co
