Zeigler Red Hots That May Contain Metal Recalled Nationwide

Packages of Zeigler Red Hots produced Nov. 29 are subject to a recall and should be thrown away and not eaten, the USDA says.

Zeigler Meats is recalling approximately 11,664 pounds of a chicken and sausage product distributed nationally that may contain metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Sunday saying the company's Red Hot chicken and pork sausage items produced Nov. 29 are subject to recall:

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

24-oz. plastic packages containing approximately 9 links of “EXTRA HOT ZEIGLER A TRADITION OF GREAT TASTE RED HOTS” with a “Use By Jan 24 19” date.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9156S” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide," the USDA said.

The problem was discovered after Zeigler received consumer complaints on Dec. 13 and 27, 2018. The firm investigated to determine the nature of the complaints and notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service on Dec. 29, 2018.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or reaction from consumption of the products, however the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned some of the product could still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA did not list where the items were sold and the company's website had no retail information.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jeff Berry at R. L. Zeigler Co., Inc. at 334-410-9845. Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.