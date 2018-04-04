In a video posted in January 2017, Nasim Aghdam says YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her content. In the video Aghdam says her channel used to get lots of views but that after being filtered by the company, it received fewer views.

Tuesday's shooting at YouTube HQ in California had one major difference from the usual grim pattern seen in American mass shootings, NBC News reported — the suspect was a woman.

Nasim Aghdam, who was in her 30s, opened fire on an outdoor dining area at lunchtime, motivated by what authorities believed was a domestic dispute, though police later said there's no evidence she specifically targeted her victims.

Female shooters are rare. The San Bernardino shooting, Alturas Tribal shooting and Goleta Postal shooting are the only three instances in the past three decades that involved a female mass shooter.

"The more extreme the violence, the more likely the perpetrator is to be male," said Sherry Hamby, research professor of psychology at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.

